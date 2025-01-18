French researchers aim to ease X refugees' path with 'HelloQuitX'

French researchers have developed an application to help users migrate their whole online community from Elon Musk's X to rival social platforms such as Bluesky or Mastodon.

The developers are betting on a campaign urging users to dump X on January 20, the day of Musk ally Donald Trump's inauguration as US president, to drive usage of the service -- dubbed "HelloQuitX" in a play on the name of Japanese cartoon cat Hello Kitty.

Institutions, politicians and celebrities from around the world have left X in dribs and drabs in the weeks since Trump was re-elected in November.

They include the horror novelist Stephen King, British left-wing newspaper The Guardian and, as of Thursday, French infectious disease centre the Institut Pasteur.

But "many users are trapped on X by their audience," said David Chavalarias, a mathematician at France's CNRS public research body.