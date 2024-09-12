In Brazil, Bluesky makes inroads after X ban

Banned in Brazil at the end of August, the X platform left the way clear for former Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's social network, Bluesky, to take advantage of the situation
The misfortune of one entity is the gain of another. After social network X, formerly Twitter, was banned in Brazil, users have been turning to its competitor Bluesky in large numbers. Banned in Brazil at the end of August, the X platform left the way clear for former Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's social network, Bluesky, to take advantage of the situation. In a publication dated September 7, the relatively new social network announced that it had gained three million new users, reaching nine million registered users.