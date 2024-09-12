In Brazil, Bluesky makes inroads after X ban

T

he misfortune of one entity is the gain of another. After social network X, formerly Twitter, was banned in Brazil, users have been turning to its competitor Bluesky in large numbers. Banned in Brazil at the end of August, the X platform left the way clear for former Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's social network, Bluesky, to take advantage of the situation. In a publication dated September 7, the relatively new social network announced that it had gained three million new users, reaching nine million registered users.This popularity is soaring in the country of Brazil, where Bluesky Social has become the second most popular free app on the App Store, behind Threads from the Meta group, which is also benefiting from the absence of X, according to SensorTower.The momentum also seems to be present on Google Play, where the application is in second place. Threads occupies the top spot.On September 4, Bluesky was already signaling its popularity with the Brazilian population. According to their information, of 2.6 million new subscribers who arrived over a few days, over 85% came from Brazil.According to the latest “Digital 2024: Brazil” report, social network X had 22.13 million users in Brazil at the start of 2024: This figure means that X's advertising reach in Brazil was equivalent to 10.2% of the total population at the time, the report states.