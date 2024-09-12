Mount Fuji crowds shrink after Japan brings in over-tourism measures

The number of climbers fell by 14 percent between early July —when the volcano's hiking trails opened for the summer —and early September, according to the environment ministry
Fewer climbers tackled Mount Fuji during this year's hiking season, preliminary figures show, after Japanese authorities introduced an entry fee and a daily cap on numbers to fight overtourism. Online reservations were also brought in this year by officials concerned about safety and environmental damage on the country's highest mountain.