From IPO rush in 2025 to a turning point for the Indian auto sector, our top stories of the week

1) Reality check

The year 2024 was a year of contrasts for stock markets in India. Overall, Indian markets saw a massive rally in the first half, with corporate earnings holding up despite a slowing top line and domestic institutional investors providing the cushion. The second half was the exact opposite. In October, the Nifty posted a 5 percent correction in a month, the first time since Covid, while earnings disappointed as margin tailwinds faded and growth concerns rose. India gave up its emerging markets outperformance, and foreign institutional investors aggressively sold Indian stocks. With weak corporate earnings, soft local currency, geopolitical crises, and a new US government policy on the horizon, how will the 2025 vibe look for the markets? Here are some suggestions made by experts.

2) A year of IPO gold rush?

After unprecedented fundraising via initial public offerings in 2024 following a slowdown in the previous year, primary markets are set to be roaring in 2025 too. Investors are expected to show increasing willingness to allocate capital toward IPOs as markets are emerging from election-related uncertainties. A clutch of 29 companies have already received Sebi’s approval to raise a cumulative ₹46,250 crore via IPO. Another ₹1.18 lakh crore worth of IPOs are waiting for approval to go public. Read on if you want to know the sectors to look out for, if the valuations are right, and which IPOs are generating the biggest buzz.

3) Formula for success

Ramesh Juneja resigned from his job at the pharma company Lupin in 1983. In 1984, Juneja started a formulations business called Bestochem in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It was a partnership venture. But a decade later, he withdrew from the enterprise and started Mankind Pharma with his younger brother Rajeev. Their goal was to make high-quality, affordable medicines. A lot has changed since then: Mankind is today a formidable listed Indian pharma player, with a turnover of ₹10,335 crore in FY24 and a market capitalisation of ₹121,193 crore. How did the Junejas reach this milestone? What were the hurdles? Have they reached the goal they set out to achieve? We have some answers.