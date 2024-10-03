Cards to consoles: Nintendo opens first museum

Many exhibits at the museum in Kyoto's Uji city are interactive-including an area where two people can play Mario and Donkey Kong games together on a giant console
Nintendo opened its first museum on Wednesday in a renovated factory in Kyoto, showcasing the long history of the Japanese video game giant from playing cards to "Super Mario".
The company began life in 1889 producing Japanese playing cards called "hanafuda" as well as Western-style ones. Nintendo launched its first home video-game machines in 1977.