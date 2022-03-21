  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Mar 21, 2022 05:26:26 PM IST
Updated: Mar 21, 2022 05:32:00 PM IST

Tetiana Chornovol, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament—now a service member and operator of an anti-tank guided missile weapon system—pulls an anti-tank missile out of a car at a position on the front line, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Kyiv region on March 20, 2022.
Image: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

