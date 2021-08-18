Can Ola kickstart India's electric vehicle revolution?

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola





F

“Ola Electric's scooters are priced aggressively with S1 at Rs 85,000 ex-showroom Delhi post subsidies,” Jefferies said in a recent note. “This is 11 percent below TVS iQube, 25 percent lower than Ather's 450X , and 41 percent below Bajaj's Chetak. On-road Delhi price for S1 is just 10-15 percent above top-selling ICE scooters such as Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. S1 Pro is priced at Rs 110,000 ex-showroom Delhi post subsidies, which is 29 percent higher than S1.”





That could be a trigger in getting customers excited, and in providing an alternative to the internal combustion engines, something that Aggarwal knows is key for his plan. More so when the vehicle offers performance on a par with ICE engine vehicles. For instance, an industry-leading vehicle such as the Honda Activa has a top speed of around 85 km per hour with a mileage of 55 km per litre. The Ola S1 has a top speed of 90 kmph while the S1 Pro has a top speed of 115 kmph. The vehicles also have a range of 121 km and 181 km, respectively.

Yet, despite all the narrative around EVs, there haven’t been substantial gains. Last year, India sold some 156,000 units of EVs, of which 126,000 were two-wheelers. In contrast, over 21 million vehicles that run on internal combustion engines (ICE) were sold in FY20, of which 17 million were two-wheelers. China sold some 1.3 million EVs in 2020, according to Singapore-based market research firm Canalys, in a year marked by a pandemic, accounting for over 40 percent of the global EV sales.

Gupta also reckons that the product could have been cheaper by at least Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 considering the high levels of localisation in India. “They could also be a lot more transparent and choose to claim the incentive directly from the government,” adds Gupta. “This was what Maruti did with its Hybrid scheme so that the customers aren’t confused.”

“Ola has the potential to shake things up,” Gupta of IHS adds. “Initially, it will be the urban customer who is tech-oriented who will take to the two-wheelers. But, with the way they have gone so far, especially with meeting all their timelines with the second wave of Covid, everybody has begun to feel the heat. The Ola brand is an old one and it infuses some trust and confidence compared to other startups.”

What, then, will determine Ola’s success in the coming months? “Ola Electric's ability to scale up manufacturing, ensure product quality and create a wide distribution network would be crucial to its success,” Jefferies says in its report. “However, the bigger onus is now on incumbents to leverage their R&D, manufacturing, and distribution to scale up in EVs.”