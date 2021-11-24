Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp

Image: Jamel Toppin for Forbes India



Hero MotoCorp’s motorcycles and scooters adorn the lobby of the company’s research facility in Jaipur, 270 km south of New Delhi. Taking pride of place among the models is the iconic CD 100, the first motorcycle launched in 1985 by its former joint venture Hero Honda with Japan’s Honda Motor Co. The success of the CD 100 and other models helped make New Delhi-based Hero the world’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters by units in 2001. Today, Hero still has a commanding share of 37 percent (by units) of India’s two-wheeled market, well ahead of Honda, which now has 25 percent and competes against its former partner in India.



But Hero’s commanding position could be threatened by the shift to electric vehicles (EVs). While electric two-wheeled transport is still a tiny fraction of India’s market—143,837, or just 1.3 percent of total annual two-wheeled vehicle sales in the year to March—that figure has grown over four-fold in three years.





