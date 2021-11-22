Sameer Aggarwal has financed over 3,000 EVs since 2018

Sameer Aggarwal’s tryst with ‘prime’ started early. He graduated from IIT Kharagpur—one of the top engineering colleges—in 2006; his maiden job was with HSBC, and after a few years, the Delhi lad relocated to London and continued to work with one of the world’s largest financial and banking organisations. His almost-decade-long stint was dotted with prime roles such as managing £20-billion portfolio comprising credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts, handling credit risk for retail assets globally, and working across six continents in 15 countries.



In 2015, he quit his job. Though keen to start his own venture, Aggarwal wanted to check his appetite for a startup life full of hustle. “I wanted to check whether I am still a corporate guy or do I have it in me to take a solo plunge,” he recalls.





