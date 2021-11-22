How we found the superwomen of Forbes India W-Power 2021

The women on the Forbes India W-Power 2021 list might appear to have little in common but the opposite is true: An insatiable hunger, a strong work ethic, the ability to persist, their integrity and humble demeanour tie them together



As Falguni Nayar rang the opening bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange, marking her beauty startup Nykaa’s historic public market debut, she said: “I started Nykaa [Sanskrit for heroine] at the age of 50 with no experience. I hope my journey can inspire each of you to be the Nykaa of your lives.”



Our W-Power list strives to feature such superwomen—ladies who have taken charge, coped with crises and scripted their success. We scoured primary and secondary sources to draw up a long list of names and then whittled it down to 20 based on their achievements over the last year and their impact at large. The list is by no means exhaustive, but it is representative of women from diverse fields like business and science, entertainment to social impact and sport.





(This story appears in the 03 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)