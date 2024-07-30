Do Davids want to become Goliaths?

Every Goliath today was once a David, a wannabe Goliath. And every David aspires to become a Goliath. But what if a David falls in love with being a David?
In the beginning, every brand is small. In fact, every brand starts as a thought—call it dry seeds—that gets the right kind of backing and effort. What makes it big? A good product, a great price, well-oiled distribution, a savvy brand, and, most important, an excellent set of people.
When I look at regional brands, every effort has been an effort of involved passion. Behind every big brand, there is a passionate entrepreneur. At times, even more than one founder. The Haldiram’s bhujiya from Nagpur that I love, the kadak Gujarati Tulsi Tea I wash it down with, the Bhima Jewels at Kochi where I buy my wedding gold, and the Walkaroo sandals from Coimbatore that I buy for grip and comfort during the monsoons… all started small.
In many ways, each of them was once a David, and, later on, each is either a Goliath (like Haldiram’s), or well on the way to be one. Every Goliath today was once a David, a wannabe Goliath. And every David aspires to become a Goliath.
