Deep Tech India: Kaushik Mudda on building Ethereal, a precision machining-as-a-service venture

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
373 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Kaushik Mudda talks about how he and his friend Navin Jain turned a problem into an opportunity with their award-winning five-axis CNC machine to build a manufacturing services venture from Bengaluru--Ethereal Machines. Today, backed by Blume Ventures, Peak XV Partners and Steadview Capital, the 10-year-old startup is pioneering what the entrepreneur duo calls machining-as-a-service in India. Ethereal is evolving as a promising deep tech company. This episode was recorded on June 6

