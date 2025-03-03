How cyber criminals steal cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are targets of choice for online criminals, who often exploit weaknesses in major trading platforms or individual users' digital "wallets" to make major scores.

A recent $1.5-billion heist of Ethereum from the Bybit platform—attributed by the FBI to North Korean hackers—is believed to be the largest yet in an ever-longer litany of thefts.

How common is crypto theft?

Cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology, which publicly records transactions between people holding and exchanging them.

That has not kept a lid on theft, with an estimated $2.2 billion worth of the assets stolen in 2024, according to a report from specialist data firm Chainalysis.

It was the fourth year in a row that the worldwide total topped $1 billion, the report noted.