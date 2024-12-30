Uncharted waters: Getting a grip on India's cyber crisis in 2025

As we approach the close of 2024, the cybersecurity landscape in India reveals a stark reality—our collective defences are not just faltering but deteriorating at an alarming rate. From sophisticated supply-chain compromises to the relentless exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities, even India's most fortified intelligence organisations and enterprises struggle to maintain a robust defensive posture.

This year has proven that what was once considered a secure network now must leverage cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to remain safe. The good news is that these same AI tools empower organisations with rapid, effective remediation solutions without requiring years of specialised training.

The state of cybersecurity in India in 2024: From bad to worse

The past year has seen a tidal wave of cyber incidents targeting India with greater fervour than other countries, exposing the fragility of the nation’s current security frameworks.

Cyber attacks against India surged by 15 percent in Q1 of 2024 compared to the same time one year prior. The second quarter of the year raised even more alarms with a 30 percent year-over-year jump, leading to many sleepless nights as security teams brace for 2025. This surge has significantly impacted key industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, leading to sophisticated ransomware attacks and data breaches that compromise sensitive information and disrupt operational continuity.

Supply-chain attacks and zero-day vulnerabilities

Supply-chain attacks have become increasingly prevalent in India, compromising even the most secure network appliances used by top-tier enterprises and government bodies. The incessant stream of zero-day vulnerabilities has left organisations in a perpetual state of playing defense, unable to patch and defend against emerging threats swiftly. Service providers have not been immune, with breaches at these critical nodes cascading security risks downstream to users, consumers, and citizens alike.