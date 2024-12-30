The Indian M&A landscape in 2024 has seen a marked resurgence, bouncing back from the slowdown in 2023. Until November 2024, the deal values had touched $36.14 billion from $25.24 billion in 2023, marking a 43.2 percent increase. Deal volumes also saw a 24.4 percent increase in 2024, as per data provided by Grant Thornton Bharat.

Domestic deals have been at the forefront of this revival, with Indian companies increasingly active in both acquiring and merging, supported by rising foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

The biggest deal in terms of value was the merger of RIL’s Viacom18 and Star India for $8.5 billion, to create India’s largest media and entertainment company. Outside of this deal, the sector remained fairly muted.

Manufacturing has been the most active in terms of sectors with 18 deals such as Ambuja Cement Ltd acquiring Penna Cement Industries Ltd in a $1,255 million-deal. A close second was pharma and health care with 15 deals, including Mankind Pharma acquiring Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited in a $1,642 million-deal and Dr Reddy’s’ acquisition of Haleon Plc’s arm Northstar Switzerland SARL in a $633 million-deal.

“The consumer goods sector, including FMCG and retail, and the financial services sector, including banking, insurance, and asset management, is witnessing M&A activity driven by the need for consolidation, digital transformation, and regulatory changes,” says Rohit Berry, president–strategy, risk and transactions, Deloitte India.