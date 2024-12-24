2024: The year when quick commerce took off

Around mid-2022, the Zomato board was presented with a proposal to acquire Grofers, now known as Blinkit, a quick commerce company, for around Rs 4,400 crore. The board was bewildered. Why would a loss-making company want to buy another loss-making company? Neither could the board grasp why in the world would anyone pay for apples and oranges to be delivered in 10 minutes?

But Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s faith and conviction shone through. “Trust me,” he had told the board as he explained how he planned to turnaround the business.

“I was apprehensive as nobody had earlier made a profit in this space,” Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder, Info Edge, and the largest shareholder of Zomato, recalled in an interview on Forbes India Pathbreakers earlier this year. “It’s truly remarkable what’s happened with Blinkit.”

Goyal’s eyes light up as he shares that Blinkit is bigger than Zomato in some cities. “It’s growing 3-4 times faster and it is a matter of some months before it becomes bigger than Zomato,” he said in the interview in March. “Honestly, now Zomato’s 30-minute delivery feels slow.”