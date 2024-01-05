Zepto: The unicorn in the grey (funding) winter sky

Dude, the party is over,” a grim voice from the other side of the call broke the bad news. It was 10 in the morning, and Aadit Palicha was in the midst of crafting another speedy move to his overall frenetic land-grab strategy for Zepto. From one dark store in July 2021, the young entrepreneur raced to 150 stores, and an annualised sales of $200 million by April the next year. Notching up such numbers in a market that had more naysayers than believers, Zepto’s furious pace of growth quickly became the talk of the town.
