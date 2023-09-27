Zepto tops the list of India's Top 20 startups: LinkedIn report

(Top) (L-R) Kaivalya Vohra, CTO, Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto. (Bottom) Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO; Punit Goyal, Co-Founder; Tushar Garg, Chief Business Officer; Anirudh Arun, COO; Rishabh Sood, CTO, BluSmart. Image: (BluSmart): Madhu Kapparath L
inkedIn, one of the world's largest professional networks, has unveiled its 2023 LinkedIn Top 20 Indian Startups List, an annual ranking that identifies emerging companies that professionals worldwide aspire to work for. The list is compiled using LinkedIn's exclusive data, and considers factors like employee expansion, job seeker interest, and engagement between members and the company and its workforce, drawn from LinkedIn's community of over 950 million members.
Topping this year's Top Startups ranking is Zepto
, an ecommerce grocery app that previously held the 4th position in 2022. Founded in 2021, Zepto has seen remarkable growth with it achieving the unicorn status in August, making it India’s first unicorn of the year, following a substantial $200 million in new funding.
BluSmart
, India's inaugural electric ride-sharing company, which has consistently made the list for three consecutive years, secured the second position this year. Following closely behind is Ditto Insurance, a fintech company founded in 2021.
A newcomer to the list is Exponent Energy
, an electric vehicle (EV) startup, indicative of the growth of the EV sector in India, encouraged by the government's 'Make in India' initiative. Also read: Cred, upGrad, Groww are the top three startups in India in 2022: LinkedIn
This year, the fintech sector continues its dominance on India's Top Startups list, with four fintech startups securing a position. These include Ditto Insurance (rank 3), Fi (rank 7), Jar
(rank 11), and StockGro (rank 14). Additionally, the edtech industry also stands out on this year's list, with companies like GrowthSchool (rank 10), Teachnook (rank 13), and AccioJob (rank 17), whose presence underscores the ongoing demand for skill development among both professionals and students, driven by the rapid changes brought about by technologies like AI.
India’s Top 20 startups of 2023
- Zepto
- BluSmart
- Ditto Insurance
- PocketFM
- Skyroot Aerospace
- GoKwik
- Fi
- Sprinto
- Supersourcing
- GrowthSchool
- Jar
- Shyft
- Teachnook
- StockGro
- Exponent Energy
- Housr
- AccioJob
- TrayClan
- DotPe
- Fasal