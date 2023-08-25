57% of Indian executives are actively working towards enhancing AI adoption within their organisations: LinkedIn report

L

inkedIn, a global professional network, has unveiled its inaugural international report called ‘Future of Work: State of Work @ AI’, which sheds light on the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the future of employment. The report’s findings for India highlight a remarkable surge, with a 14-fold rise in AI-skilled members within the country during June 2023 as compared to January 2016. This growth places India among the top five nations that have witnessed a surge in AI talent, alongside Singapore, Finland, Ireland, and Canada.Over the past year, 43 percent of the Indian workforce has experienced an apparent uptick in the integration of AI within their workplaces. This surge has catalysed a realisation among 60 percent of all workers and an impressive 71 percent of Gen Z professionals in India that acquiring AI-related skills could substantially bolster their career prospects. As per the LinkedIn report, a significant two out of three Indians express their intention to acquire at least one digital skill during 2023. AI and Machine Learning stand out among the most sought-after skills.In 2022, the growth rate for hiring AI talent has outpaced overall hiring across the Asia-Pacific region. For India, the year 2023 holds the promise of sustained expansion in AI-related hiring activities. The report mentions that half of the country’s top-level executives are committed to upskilling or recruiting AI talent this year. Simultaneously, 57 percent of executives are actively working towards enhancing AI adoption within their organisations for the upcoming year.When it comes to recognising the significance of AI, 91 percent of top-level executives in the country have noted the heightened importance of AI skills, surpassing the global average of 72 percent, as per the report. This sentiment is shared by a majority of the Indian workforce, with 69 percent of professionals believing that attributes like creativity and problem-solving offer them a distinctive edge in contributing fresh perspectives to their work.Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn India’s country manager, commented on these developments, stating, “As AI reshapes the contours of the working landscape, India is acutely aware of the significance of human potential and the pivotal role that soft skills will play in forging a world-class workforce for the future.”​