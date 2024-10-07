How open networks can help companies move from 'Quick Commerce' to 'Quick Commerce Plus'

Quick Commerce (QC) firms are trying to push supply chain frontiers by providing a wide variety of items at extremely low delivery times. Can Open Networks on Beckn-operated ONDC help QC firms develop the on-demand market sustainably?
You are startled by your alarm at 7 am for an important meeting only to find an empty shower gel bottle with absolutely zero squeezes left. What do you do? Just open your phone, make a few clicks, and within minutes, you will have the shower gel delivered to your doorstep. That's Quick Commerce (QC), the newest consumer addiction on the block.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Views expressed by authors are personal.]