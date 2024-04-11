Zomato's Blinkit has a great durable competitive advantage over Flipkart: Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Deepinder Goyal

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder and executive vice chairman, Info Edge, and Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, are betting on quick commerce to disrupt the marketplace. “Honestly, now Zomato seems slow. I'm so used to Blinkit in 10 minutes… I think there is going to be negative pressure on Zomato now because customers are not willing to wait for a 30-40-minute period,” Goyal says in an interview on Forbes India Pathbreakers in March.
Quick commerce platforms reportedly contribute roughly 30 to 50 percent to annual ecommerce sales of leading FMCG companies. As per latest industry estimates, Blinkit has a market share of around 35 percent, followed by Swiggy’s Instamart (28 percent), Zepto (25 percent), and Tata group’s BB Now (9 percent). Market reports suggest Flipkart is readying to re-enter the quick commerce space soon. Would this lead to predatory pricing as competition heats up?