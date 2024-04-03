Quick commerce is the future: Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

On the next edition of Pathbreakers, startup pioneers, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder and executive vice chairman, Info Edge, and Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, join Forbes India's Neha Bothra to talk about what it takes to build something eternal. In a wide-ranging conversation, Bikhchandani, Zomato's first investor and its largest shareholder, and Goyal discuss how the food-tech platform turned the corner, why "Blinkit will be bigger than Zomato in some months'', and what the company will focus on to "get to the right level of profitability"