Quick commerce is the future: Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

On the next edition of Pathbreakers, startup pioneers, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder and executive vice chairman, Info Edge, and Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, join Forbes India's Neha Bothra to talk about what it takes to build something eternal. In a wide-ranging conversation, Bikhchandani, Zomato's first investor and its largest shareholder, and Goyal discuss how the food-tech platform turned the corner, why "Blinkit will be bigger than Zomato in some months'', and what the company will focus on to "get to the right level of profitability"
Published: Apr 3, 2024

