Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra: Perfecting the quick commerce playbook





Aadit Palicha | 21

Kaivalya Vohra | 21

Co-founders, Zepto



Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra were fascinated by Silicon Valley in their teens and liked building things from scratch. During their undergraduate studies at Stanford, they worked on small scale startups, but “unfortunately or fortunately”, as Palicha puts it, the pandemic hit and they found themselves back in Mumbai. “There wasn’t much to do and we didn’t think of online education as a suitable alternative to actually being in Stanford. So we decided to take a year off,” says Palicha.





(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)