The Women's Premier League is set to kick off its second edition, with a star-studded launch. A lot of its success, our guest today says, rests on how well the BCCI is able to market women's cricket—it has come far, but has a long way yet to go. What's at stake and who do we think will take the cup? Kathakali Chanda answers the big questions with journalist Annesha Ghosh, who has covered women's cricket extensively