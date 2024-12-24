No extraordinary gain in 2024 as investors weather stormy markets

For stock markets, 2024 was a year of stark contrasts. Betting on stocks for any investor almost seemed like playing the old puzzle video game Minesweeper—if a player opens a mined cell, it is game over.

Investors in stock markets showed resilience, no doubt, but returns were pale compared to previous years. Markets weathered plenty of challenges as the world was normalising following Covid-led pangs. Sequence of events such as elections in India (both Lok Sabha and in a few key states) and in the US, high interest rates, rising bond yields, fluctuating foreign flows, strong dollar and geopolitical crisis, tested the patience of Indian investors throughout the year.

Adding to the overall concerns and nervousness was the slowdown in economic growth and the unimpressive corporate earnings in India. Where could an investor in Indian stocks hide? They were getting more vulnerable to shocks as the year progressed. Some of them re-balanced portfolios to protect some profit at least.

Though Indian equities started the year with optimism, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are ending the year with just about eight percent gains. This compares to around 20 percent surged in 2023.