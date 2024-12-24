London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

With its twinkling Christmas fairy lights and nostalgic array of vintage toys, the window of one London "shop" never fails to enchant passers-by.

A Punch and Judy puppet, old board games, model trains and planes, papier mache masks adorn the window of Number 43, Camden Passage in the north London neighbourhood of Islington.

Would-be shoppers intrigued by the quirky collection immediately start searching for the entrance.

But Number 43 is not a shop and nothing here is for sale -- to the huge disappointment of the excited children who press their noses up against the glass.

The adjacent blue door with its festive wreath remains firmly closed and no one answers the bell.