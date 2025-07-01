Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the day: Heatwave grips Europe

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 1, 2025 01:55:41 PM IST
Updated: Jul 1, 2025 01:57:02 PM IST

The sun rises by the Eiffel Tower and the Sacre Coeur Basilica ontop of the Montmartre hill in Paris on July 1, 2025, as the city is on red alert for high temperatures, with the top of the Eiffel Tower shut, polluting traffic banned and speed restrictions in place as a searing heatwave gripped Europe. Scientists say human-induced climate change is making such heatwave events more intense, frequent and widespread. Temperatures in France were expected to hit a peak today, according to the Meteo France weather agency, with the highest extreme heat warning in place in 16 departments across the country.

Image:  Thibaud Moritz / AFP

