India fertility rate (2000-2025) explained: Past data, current numbers, and how it compares globally

India’s population is massive, but the population size alone doesn’t tell the whole story of a country’s demographic health. Behind these numbers are several indicators that help determine how a population is changing, and one of the most important among them is the fertility rate.

Over the years, India has witnessed a steady decline in this value, with many parts of the country now reporting lower fertility rates than previously. This isn’t necessarily good or bad on its own, but it does indicate a significant change. From the size of the future workforce to the shape of family structures, fertility rate is closely tied to how societies grow and plan ahead.

In this post, we’ll discuss what the fertility rate means, why it matters, what is driving the decline, and provide past and current data for a better understanding.

What is the fertility rate?

Fertility rate or total fertility rate is the average number of children a woman has during her lifetime, based on current birth patterns. It’s a core measure used by demographers to track and predict population growth.

It is calculated using the formula: