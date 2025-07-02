Wall Street pulls back after Tesla drops on Musk-Trump clash

Wall Street stocks retreated from records early Tuesday while Tesla sank as President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cut bill faced hurdles in Congress and renewed criticism from Elon Musk.

Prospects for the legislation, which also contains deep cuts to social spending programs and clean energy, looked uncertain as senators sparred over numerous amendments.

Meanwhile, Trump warned of retribution against Tesla and other Musk ventures after the billionaire railed against the legislation, battering shares of Musk's electric car company.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 44,214.87.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 6,197.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 percent to 20,312.16.