The best (and worst) gifts for Secret Santa at work

Secret Santa has become an essential tradition in workplace holiday celebrations. The idea is that each participant draws the name of a colleague to whom they must give a gift, within a predefined budget. It sounds simple, but it can soon become a headache when thinking of a gift idea for a colleague you hardly know.

Every December, Secret Santa is a firm fixture on the corporate holiday scene. This tradition is gaining in popularity in the fast-changing world of work, creating a prime moment of camaraderie and bonding between colleagues... as long as the opening of gifts doesn't turn into a settling of scores.

In fact, some gifts are more appropriate than others for a Secret Santa among colleagues. Chocolates and sweets are the most popular ideal gifts, according to a recent survey by InstantPrint.* Gift vouchers remain a safe choice, while homemade gifts appeal for their personal touch. Scented candles may be a hit, but they're not universally appreciated. According to the survey, 15% of respondents would prefer not to receive one from a colleague.

When it comes to alcohol, this can be a double-edged sword. A bottle of wine may be a thoughtful gesture for a wine-loving colleague, but it could be an embarrassing faux pas if the person concerned doesn't drink, whether for health reasons, religious convictions or simply by choice. So be careful!

It's the thought that counts

Even so, if you're worried about gifting a damp squib, the old adage “it's the thought that counts” is very much true when it comes to Secret Santa at work. Seven in 10 employees say they get more pleasure from giving a gift to the colleague they've drawn than from receiving one themselves. After all, if you don't like the gift you receive, you can always donate it to a charity, as do 42% of those surveyed. Although it's still a popular workplace activity, Secret Santa no longer seems as essential as it did a few years ago. One reason for this is the hybridization of the corporate world. In fact, 68% of office workers say that the rise of remote working is having a negative impact on this festive event, between logistical issues and the decline in team spirit. But rest assured, 30% of those surveyed are still ready to join in the fun this year. What better way to bring a little festive cheer to the workplace? *The survey was conducted by InstantPrint among 1,000 UK office workers.

As a general rule, it's best to avoid gifts that are divisive or unusual for a corporate Secret Santa. Toys, stuffed animals and objects with sexual connotations should be avoided. And be wary of personal care products, makeup or cosmetics: 32% of office workers surveyed by InstantPrint don't like receiving them from a colleague. Keep in mind that a well-chosen gift is better than a poorly thought-through surprise.