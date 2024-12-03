Waste pickers battle for recognition at plastic treaty talks

As diplomats negotiate behind closed doors in Busan on a treaty to curb plastic pollution, the waste pickers who are on the front lines of the problem are fighting for recognition.

Between 20 and 34 million people are believed to work as waste pickers worldwide, playing a crucial role in recovering recyclable material.

"We're the biggest business in the world," 54-year-old Maria Soledad Mella Vidal, a Chilean waste picker, told AFP.

"We don't have money, infrastructure or machinery... but we are extremely proud because our contribution to the environment is real."

Representatives of nearly 200 nations are gathered in South Korea to agree on a landmark deal to curb plastic pollution that litters the planet.