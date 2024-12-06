Omar Harfouch's 'concerto for peace' in Vatican inspires global change

New Delhi [India], December 03: On September 18, 2024, Omar Harfouch, the acclaimed Lebanese composer and pianist, delivered an unforgettable performance at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris. His Concerto for Peace transcended traditional boundaries of music and culture, blending classical and oriental influences to create a powerful message of harmony.

But this was just the beginning of a global movement that reached its crescendo two months later at the Vatican.

Both performances, set against dramatically different yet equally significant backdrops, underscored Harfouch’s unwavering belief that music has the power to unite people across divides.

A Historic Performance at the Vatican

On November 14, 2024, Harfouch brought his Concerto for Peace to the Vatican, performing in the sacred Salone Sistino of the Apostolic Library. The historic venue, which had never before hosted a public concert, provided a fitting stage for Harfouch’s mission to inspire peace through music.

The concert’s highlight was the titular Concerto for Peace, which captured the journey from conflict to harmony, reflecting the complexity of building unity in a divided world. Monsignor Vincenzo Zani, Prefect of the Apostolic Library, praised the performance, saying: