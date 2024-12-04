All things AI: How your life will change in 5 years

On this edition of Pathbreakers, we discuss AI with Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and Group CEO of Fractal. He tells Forbes India's Neha Bothra, "We'll have extraordinarily powerful AI in four years." We explore how the third major technological wave is transforming our lives, the dark side of AI, and put the spotlight on why governments must create safety mechanisms to regulate AI. Plus, Velamakanni opens up about his 25-year journey of building India's first AI unicorn and preparing for D-Street debut