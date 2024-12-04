Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. All things AI: How your life will change in 5 years

All things AI: How your life will change in 5 years

On this edition of Pathbreakers, we discuss AI with Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and Group CEO of Fractal. He tells Forbes India's Neha Bothra, "We'll have extraordinarily powerful AI in four years." We explore how the third major technological wave is transforming our lives, the dark side of AI, and put the spotlight on why governments must create safety mechanisms to regulate AI. Plus, Velamakanni opens up about his 25-year journey of building India's first AI unicorn and preparing for D-Street debut
By: Neha Bothra
Published: Dec 4, 2024

More Videos

Chris Young EVP Microsoft YT

Microsoft's Christopher Young on how the company's AI platform strategy is evolving

Dec 2, 2024
Leena Walavalkar SM

Leena Walavalkar on TCS Pace Ports and the future of the company's innovation efforts

Nov 18, 2024
Mahindra Thar SM

The Thar and Roxx: How Mahindra turned the tide

Nov 4, 2024
S Vishnu SM

AI for India: How S Vishnu bootstrapped Jarvis to $1 mln from the outskirts of Coimbatore

Oct 30, 2024
Tech Con SM

Startup Fridays S5 Ep10: Ideaspring's partners on backing the next-gen deep techs in India

Oct 25, 2024
Priyanka Chopra SM

'I will return to Bollywood when...': Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Oct 23, 2024
More Videos
X