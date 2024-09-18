How a mission to cut food waste launched a multimillion-dollar venture

Josh Domingues put purpose before profit when he created the Flashfood app to sell less-than-perfect groceries at discounted prices. A case study by Reza Satchu explores Domingues' successes and failures, and what other social entrepreneurs can learn
On a hectic Friday in October 2016, Josh Domingues wondered if he had made a mistake quitting the security of a well-paying job managing contracts for professional hockey players to start a new venture selling nearly expired groceries at discount prices. After all, a trial run of the 27-year-old entrepreneur’s Flashfood app at a Toronto supermarket hadn’t gone well, ending with confusion among customers and ire from the store manager.
