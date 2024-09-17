India needs multi-decadal planning to achieve net-zero by 2070, says CEEW study

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water presents a first-of-its-kind roadmap to India's renewable energy and green hydrogen potential, and the challenges ahead
India has a potential of generating 24,000 GW of renewable energy (RE) without any constraints, says a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). The country needs less than one-third of non-fossil-fuel potential—up to 7,000 GW—to reach its net-zero targets by 2070, which includes solar capacity of over 5,600 GW and wind capacity of around 1,800 GW. However, deployment beyond 1,500 GW could face multiple constraints and will require strategic land use, improved water management and a resilient grid, adds the study.