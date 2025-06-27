From Zohran Mamdani to Ro Khanna, seven Indian-Americans who have won election battles in the US

Indian social media is abuzz with the name of the Democratic Party's candidate for the upcoming New York City mayor elections in November: Zohran Mamdani.

The borderless reach of his campaign to win the Democratic mayoral primary has many wishing they had a young, passionate, and charismatic politician representing their concerns and leading their municipal corporation. At least, that is what social media seems to want. Born in Uganda, Mamdani is the son of renowned historian Mahmood Mamdani, author of the book "Saviors and Survivors" about the Darfur war, and filmmaker Mira Nair, who directed the classic "Salaam Bombay!" Nair's cinematic flair is evident in the 33-year-old's campaign, which features Eastman colours, catchy tunes, and a deft use of video. Meanwhile, his father's political acumen is reflected in his conversations with voters, who discuss lower rents, free daycare, and other populist ideas in the notoriously expensive metropolis.

A self-declared socialist, Zohran Mamdani surprisingly beat out former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who conceded after 95 percent of the votes were counted in the primary. Mamdani had taken 43 percent of the vote, and Cuomo, who was weighed down by having to quit in disgrace four years ago after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment, had around 36 percent and appeared to have no chance to catch up to his rival.

Currently a New York state assemblyman representing the borough of Queens, Mamdani is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America party -- the kind of niche, leftist affiliation that many Democratic leaders believe their party needs to shed. US Senator Bernie Sanders and progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorse him.

Mamdani bills himself as Trump's "worst nightmare" and champions social policies like free bus travel, raising the minimum wage to $30 per hour by 2030, and a tax hike for the wealthy. He will soon face several contenders in November, including current Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who has vowed to run again as an independent. Andrew Cuomo is also considering the same path, making things complicated for the young candidate.