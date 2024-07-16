Who Is Usha Vance, Wife of Trump's Vice President Nominee JD Vance?

The daughter of Indian immigrants from Andhra Pradesh, she was born in California and has a degree in law. And though she is not a politician, she has considerable influence over her husband's political career; he refers to her as his 'Yale spirit guide'
Former US President Donald Trump chose Republican Senator from Ohio, JD Vance, as his nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who accompanied him at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, is not a politician, but has considerable influence over his career.