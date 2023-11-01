To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. US President Biden moves to establish AI guardrails with Executive Order

US President Biden moves to establish AI guardrails with Executive Order

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
287 Listen ins
 

US President Joe Biden yesterday issued an executive order outlining new regulations and safety requirements for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, as the pace at which such technologies are advancing has been noted by governments around the world. The sweeping executive order addresses various potential harms related to AI technologies and their applications ranging from telecom and wireless networks to energy and cybersecurity. The order introduces a safety measure by defining a threshold based on computing power for AI models

