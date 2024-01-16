Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of US presidential race

Two days before the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump wrote scathing posts on social network Truth Social, against one of his most vocal supporters:
Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy rose to prominence in political circles because of his conservative, extreme and ‘anti-woke’ activism. Forbes estimated his net worth to be $630 million, wealth that came from his financial and biotech businesses. He had received support from Elon Musk for his outspokenness and policy ideas. On January 15, he quit the race for the Republican White House nomination, after he placed fourth in the Iowa caucuses.
However, even after Trump’s attack, Ramaswamy immediately endorsed the former President for his 2024 campaign. In a press conference that was live-streamed on X (formerly Twitter), Ramaswamy acknowledged that the results didn’t go as he had hoped, and he would now offer Donald Trump his full support.
Also read: Will state election results reprice risks, give wings to stock markets?