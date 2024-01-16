Explained: What is multidimensional poverty, and how does India fare?

About 24.82 crore Indians escaped multidimensional poverty in the past nine years, according to the latest report by Niti Aayog. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan registered the largest decline—about 13.88 crore people—in multidimensional poverty. The report suggests a 17.89 percent decline in multidimensional poverty over the last nine years, as the number of people in living in this condition was 29.17 percent in 2013-14 and was 11.28 percent (about 15.5 crore Indians) in 2022-23.