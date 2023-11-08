Women's Reservation Bill 2023: The need to do more than just pass the bills





Over 20th and 21st Sept 2023, both houses of Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the Women's Reservation Bill 2023, to ensure equal representation of women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Given that it is the first Bill to be passed in the new parliament house, the event can have symbolic as well as actual significance if it marks true intent on the part of our elected representatives to implement the Bill in letter and spirit. While political empowerment, which the Women's Reservation Bill represents, is just one form of women empowerment, the Bill needs to be viewed holistically from a larger lens of overall women empowerment, which includes economic, social, educational and legal empowerment, all of which are interlinked.





Greater access to education, training and economic opportunities for women and girls—through microfinance and entrepreneurship programmes to provide them with income and independence. Increasing women's participation in decision-making at all levels of society by encouraging more women to run for office, appointing more deserving women to leadership positions, supporting women's organisations and networks (such as self-help groups) to provide support and resources, and advocate for women's rights and so on. Eliminating violence against women and girls by addressing the root causes of gender inequality and harmful social norms. Promoting gender equality in social and cultural norms by actively challenging gender stereotypes and promoting positive role models for women and girls. Educating and engaging with men and boys, as well as the general public, about the importance of gender equality. Providing access to healthcare and reproductive health services for women and girls to give women the power to control their fertility and make informed decisions about their lives. Using field data to track progress on women's empowerment and identifying areas for improvement.

