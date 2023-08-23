The top 10 richest women in India in 2023

I
ndia secured a remarkable third position
among global self-made billionaires, boasting of an incredible count of 105 billionaires in the country. But here's what's truly captivating--a fresh wind of change is sweeping through, and women are stepping into the spotlight, making their way up the billionaire ladder. Among India's top 10 richest people, is Savitri Jindal, the only woman.
In this article, we list the top 10 richest women in India, courtesy of Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires
rankings, which keeps track of billionaires globally. Note: The information provided in this article corresponds to data collected on August 18, 2023.
The Top 10 Richest Women of India
Let’s look at the journey of India’s richest women.
|Name
|Net Worth (US$)
|Company
|Savitri Jindal
|$20.7 B
|Jindal Group
|Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry
|$7.4 B
|-
|Rekha Jhunjhunwala
|$6.2 B
|Titan Company Limited, and others
|Vinod Rai Gupta
|$4.3 B
|Havells
|Leena Tewari
|$3.4 B
|USV Pharma
|Smita Crishna-Godrej
|$2.9 B
|Godrej
|Falguni Nayar
|$2.5 B
|Nykaa
|Anu Aga
|$2.5 B
|Thermax
|Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|$2.4 B
|Biocon
|Radha Vembu
|$2.1 B
|Zoho Corporation
Savitri Jindal
- Age: 73 years
- Born in: Tinsukia, Assam
Savitri Jindal ranks number one among India's richest women. She is the chairperson emeritus of OP Jindal Group and inherited the empire after her husband O.P. Jindal’s death in 2005. Notably, Jindal is the only woman billionaire in India in 2023 among India’s top 10 richest persons.Besides business, Jindal entered politics, winning a Haryana Vidhan Sabha seat in 2005 from Hisar. She was reelected in 2009 and was appointed as a cabinet minister of the Haryana government in 2013.
Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry
- Born in: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, the daughter-in-law of the late construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry, is the daughter of renowned lawyer Iqbal Chagla, and the wife of the late Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of the Tata group. Rohiqa Mistry became one of the richest women in India when she inherited her late husband's shares. Her most significant holding is an 18.4 percent ownership in Tata Sons. She has two children. Mistry is the newest entrant to the 2023 list of new female billionaires in India.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala
- Born in: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rekha Jhunjhunwala steps into her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's role. Following Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death in 2022, she inherited his stock portfolio and became one of the richest women in India. Her investments span 29 companies, encompassing Titan, Tata Motors, and Crisil.
Vinod Rai Gupta
- Born in: Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh
Vinod Rai Gupta and her son Anil Rai Gupta run Havells India, a major player in the country's electrical equipment industry. The company was founded by Vinod’s late husband Qimat Rai Gupta. With a presence in more than 50 countries, Havells operates 14 product manufacturing facilities.
Leena Gandhi Tewari
Leena Gandhi Tewari is Chairman at USV, a global pharmaceutical and biotech company. The company was set up by her father Vithal Gandhi with Revlon in 1961. USV specialises in diabetic and cardiovascular drugs. And has a portfolio that spans biosimilar drugs, injectables and active pharmaceutical ingredients.USV notably acquired German generics firm Juta Pharma in 2018. Leena authored 'Beyond Pipes and Dreams,' a biography of her grandfather Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi.
Smita Crishna-Godrej
Smita Crishna-Godrej, a member of the prestigious Godrej clan, holds a significant 20 percent stake in the family's assets. Smita made headlines when she acquired Mehrangir, once the residence of nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha, in South Mumbai for Rs372 crore
. The Godrej family controls the $5.2 billion (revenue) Godrej Group, a 126-year-old consumer-goods giant, according to Forbes.
Falguni Nayar
Falguni Nayar, once an investment banker, now entrepreneur, experienced an astonishing 963% surge in her wealth in 2021 following Nykaa's successful initial public offering. This propelled her to become one of the richest women of India and one of the few self-made female billionaires in the country recently. Before Nykaa, Nayar had been the managing director at Kotak Mahindra Capital
. Falguni Nayar is now India's richest self-made billionaire woman and ranks tenth globally among self-made billionaire women. Her story speaks of entrepreneurial triumph and impressive financial accomplishment.
Anu Aga
Anu Aga started working with her husband at Thermax, an engineering company, in the 1980s. She took over its reins in 1996 after his death. In 2004, she stepped down, allowing her daughter Meher Pudumjee to take over. Anu Aga returned to India's Richest List in 2022 after 2014. She has notably served as a Parliament member after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha on 26 April, 2012 by the then President Pratibha Patil. She also co-founded the non-profit Teach for India.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
- Born in: Bangalore, Karnataka
Mazumdar-Shaw is a first generation entrepreneur, and she founded the biopharmaceuticals company Biocon in 1978 out of her garage. It has the largest insulin producing factory in Asia, located in Malaysia. Her riches swelled after the successful IPO of her company, Biocon. Last year, the company acquired the biosimilars business of Viatris in the US for $3 billion
.
Radha Vembu
- Born in: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho, the Chennai-based technology company, has held the position of Zoho Mail's product manager since 2007. Her enduring leadership in creating a global product has led her to find a place among the richest women in India. Zoho's impressive journey saw its revenues surge past $1 billion in 2021, resulting in a substantial 127% increase
in Radha Vembu's wealth during the same year. Her contributions are a testament to her pivotal role in Zoho's success story. Vembu also oversees Zoho Workplace
, and is involved in the workings of over 45 products put out by the Zoho Corporation.