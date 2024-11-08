In Pictures: Donald J Trump, President of the United States, again

Image by : Brian Snyder / Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump pumps his fist while accompanied by his wife, Melania, at his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 6, 2024. Donald Trump won a sweeping victory, defeating Kamala Harris to complete an astonishing political comeback that sent shock waves worldwide.
Image by : Vincent Alban / Reuters
A supporter reacts to election results during a Republican election night watch party at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, US, November 6, 2024.
Image by : Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
A devotee prays inside the Sri Dharmasastha temple in Thulasendrapuram, the village where Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather was born, in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, November 5, 2024.
Image by : Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP
US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at supporters as she walks off stage after speaking at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024.
Image by : Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters
Supporters slump in disappointment while watching results during the Election Night rally for US Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, at Howard University, in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2024.
Image by : Marco Bello / Reuters
Dummy flamingos are seen outside the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections during the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 5, 2024.
Image by : KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day, November 5, 2024, at a polling location inside the Su Nueva Lavanderia, a public laundry in Chicago, Illinois.
Image by : Eloisa Lopez / Reuters
Election staffers work at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Office in Marietta, Georgia, on November 5, 2024, ballot counting day.
Image by : Ann Wang / Reuters
A person watches a TV showing a live broadcast of the US election on the morning news at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, November 6, 2024.
Image by : Patrick T. Fallon / AFP
An election worker unfolds a voted ballot inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre on Election Day, November 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Image by : Stephani Spindel / Reuters
A production director of the New York Times holds the November 6 edition of the newspaper's front page after it rolled off the presses in the Queens borough of New York City, US, on November 5, 2024.
Image by : Ronda Churchill / AFP
A Republican supporter celebrates election results during a Nevada GOP election night watch party in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5, 2024.
Image by : Andrew Kelly / Reuters
A trader reacts at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of the trading day after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump became the US president-elect in New York City, US, November 6, 2024.
Image by : Thomas Peter / Reuters
A billboard in Tel Aviv, Israel, shows a slogan in support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on November 5, 2024, the day of the 2024 US presidential election.
Image by : Tierney CROSS / AFP
US President Joe Biden jokingly bites a baby dressed as a chicken as he hosts a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2024.
Image by : Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
A Venezuelan migrant child travelling with his mother runs outside El Buen Samaritano shelter on November 5, 2024, during the 2024 US Presidential Election Day in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Image by : David Dee Delgado / AFP
On Election Day, November 5, 2024, people vote at a polling station featuring a large historical mural in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Image by : Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Shaw University marching band members perform at the Democratic Party election night watch party in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, November 5, 2024.
Image by : Go Nakamura / Reuters
A person wears a T-shirt with an image of Donald Trump's face on Election Day at the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, Arizona, US, November 5, 2024.
Image by : SAMUEL CORUM / AFP
Pro-Trump campaign signs sit across the intersection from the voting location in Benders Mennonite Church on Election Day in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2024.