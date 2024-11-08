Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. In Pictures: Donald J Trump, President of the United States, again

In Pictures: Donald J Trump, President of the United States, again

Donald J Trump, impeached twice and convicted on 47 felony counts, defeated Kamala Harris with a resounding margin in a remarkable comeback to reclaim the presidency. The nation preferred to vote on tangible issues like the ability to pay rent or concerns over border crossings rather than heed a call over a threat to principles on which the country had been founded. Bitcoin hit a record, Tesla stock soared, and global markets moved sharply as Trump claimed victory
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Nov 7, 2024
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump pumps his fist while accompanie

Image by : Brian Snyder / Reuters

1/20

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump pumps his fist while accompanied by his wife, Melania, at his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 6, 2024. Donald Trump won a sweeping victory, defeating Kamala Harris to complete an astonishing political comeback that sent shock waves worldwide.
A supporter reacts to election results during a Republican election night watch party at The Inglesi

Image by : Vincent Alban / Reuters

2/20

A supporter reacts to election results during a Republican election night watch party at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, US, November 6, 2024.
A devotee prays inside the Sri Dharmasastha temple in Thulasendrapuram, the village where Kamala Har

Image by : Francis Mascarenhas  / Reuters

3/20

A devotee prays inside the Sri Dharmasastha temple in Thulasendrapuram, the village where Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather was born, in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, November 5, 2024.
US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at supporters as she walks o

Image by : Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

4/20

US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at supporters as she walks off stage after speaking at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024.
Supporters slump in disappointment while watching results during the Election Night rally for US Dem

Image by : Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

5/20

Supporters slump in disappointment while watching results during the Election Night rally for US Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, at Howard University, in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2024.
Dummy flamingos are seen outside the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections during the 2024 US pr

Image by : Marco Bello / Reuters

6/20

Dummy flamingos are seen outside the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections during the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day  in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 5, 2024.
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day, November 5, 2024, at a polling location inside the Su Nue

Image by : KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

7/20

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day, November 5, 2024, at a polling location inside the Su Nueva Lavanderia, a public laundry in Chicago, Illinois.
Election staffers work at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Office in Marietta, Georgia, on

Image by : Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

8/20

Election staffers work at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Office in Marietta, Georgia, on November 5, 2024, ballot counting day.
A person watches a TV showing a live broadcast of the US election on the morning news at a restauran

Image by : Ann Wang / Reuters

9/20

A person watches a TV showing a live broadcast of the US election on the morning news at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, November 6, 2024.
An election worker unfolds a voted ballot inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre

Image by : Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

10/20

An election worker unfolds a voted ballot inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre on Election Day, November 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.
A production director of the New York Times holds the November 6 edition of the newspaper's front pa

Image by : Stephani Spindel / Reuters

11/20

A production director of the New York Times holds the November 6 edition of the newspaper's front page after it rolled off the presses in the Queens borough of New York City, US, on November 5, 2024.
A Republican supporter celebrates election results during a Nevada GOP election night watch party in

Image by : Ronda Churchill / AFP

12/20

A Republican supporter celebrates election results during a Nevada GOP election night watch party in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5, 2024.
A trader reacts at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of the trading day after Republican

Image by : Andrew Kelly / Reuters

13/20

A trader reacts at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of the trading day after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump became the US president-elect in New York City, US, November 6, 2024.
A billboard in Tel Aviv, Israel, shows a slogan in support of Republican presidential nominee Donald

Image by : Thomas Peter / Reuters

14/20

A billboard in Tel Aviv, Israel, shows a slogan in support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on November 5, 2024, the day of the 2024 US presidential election.
US President Joe Biden jokingly bites a baby dressed as a chicken as he hosts a Halloween trick-or-t

Image by : Tierney CROSS / AFP

15/20

US President Joe Biden jokingly bites a baby dressed as a chicken as he hosts a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2024.
A Venezuelan migrant child travelling with his mother runs outside El Buen Samaritano shelter on Nov

Image by : Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

16/20

A Venezuelan migrant child travelling with his mother runs outside El Buen Samaritano shelter on November 5, 2024, during the 2024 US Presidential Election Day in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
On Election Day, November 5, 2024, people vote at a polling station featuring a large historical mur

Image by : David Dee Delgado / AFP

17/20

On Election Day, November 5, 2024, people vote at a polling station featuring a large historical mural in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Shaw University marching band members perform at the Democratic Party election night watch party in

Image by : Jonathan Drake / Reuters

18/20

Shaw University marching band members perform at the Democratic Party election night watch party in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, November 5, 2024.
A person wears a T-shirt with an image of Donald Trump's face on Election Day at the Arizona State U

Image by : Go Nakamura / Reuters

19/20

A person wears a T-shirt with an image of Donald Trump's face on Election Day at the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, Arizona, US, November 5, 2024.
Pro-Trump campaign signs sit across the intersection from the voting location in Benders Mennonite C

Image by : SAMUEL CORUM / AFP

20/20

Pro-Trump campaign signs sit across the intersection from the voting location in Benders Mennonite Church on Election Day in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2024.

