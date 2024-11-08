In Pictures: Donald J Trump, President of the United States, again

Donald J Trump, impeached twice and convicted on 47 felony counts, defeated Kamala Harris with a resounding margin in a remarkable comeback to reclaim the presidency. The nation preferred to vote on tangible issues like the ability to pay rent or concerns over border crossings rather than heed a call over a threat to principles on which the country had been founded. Bitcoin hit a record, Tesla stock soared, and global markets moved sharply as Trump claimed victory

Curated By: Madhu Kapparath