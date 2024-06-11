Millennials, sarpanches and foreign degree holders: Meet India's first-time women MPs

In the new Lok Sabha, debutante Members of Parliament represent a wide range of backgrounds, experiences and inheritances
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, India elected 74 women Members of Parliament (MPs). Although the total number of women elected to the Lok Sabha is four less than the 2019 elections, what sets this election apart is the number of first-time MPs: Of the 74 women MPs, 44 are debutantes. From sarpanches and councillors to Members of Legislative Assemblies and graduates from foreign universities, these women come from varied backgrounds.