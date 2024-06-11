Indians are splurging on luxury holidays that give them more than just views and spa treatments

Beauty-cation in South Korea, a chance to hit balls with Pete Sampras at Wimbledon, or a three-city trip following Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—India's luxe travel has a new definition
It may feel like a (dystopian) lifetime ago, but since the Covid-19 lockdown took away travel for the sake of travel, the world hasn’t been the same. Studies show more people are planning leisure holidays now than pre-pandemic, and at the top end of the wealth spectrum, seeking out purposeful experiences with futuristic-sounding themes such as ‘biohacking’ holidays or astrotourism.
