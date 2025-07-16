List of BSE Sensex companies and their stock weightage

Stock markets have been a significant part of India’s financial landscape for centuries. Companies often list their shares on popular and largest stock exchanges, such as the National Stock Exchange (1992) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (1875), where investors try to invest and maximise their returns. For many, investing in stocks isn’t just about numbers - it’s about being part of India’s growth story.

Among all the indices, the BSE Sensex is one of the most watched. It tracks 30 major companies that play a big role in shaping the Indian economy. But here’s something a lot of people miss - not all BSE Sensex companies are equal. Some have more influence on the index than others, depending on their market size. If you're investing or simply following the market, understanding which companies carry more weight can help you comprehend why the Sensex moves the way it does.

In this post, let’s look at the list of 30 BSE Sensex companies and see who’s leading the pack.

List of companies under BSE Sensex

Here’s the list of 30 companies under BSE Sensex by their market cap and weightage as of July 15, 2025.

S No Company Industry Market Cap (Rs m) Weightage (%) 1 HDFC Bank Banking 15,343,495 15.3 2 ICICI Bank Banking 10,180,203 10.2 3 Reliance Industries Energy 20,136,319 10.0 4 Infosys Software & Services 6,597,608 5.6 5 Bharti Airtel Telecommunications 11,775,891 5.6 6 ITC Food & Tobacco 5,278,057 5.3 7 Larsen & Toubro Engineering 4,805,024 4.8 8 Tata Consultancy Svcs. Software & Services 11,754,443 3.3 9 Axis Bank Banking 3,612,437 3.3 10 Kotak Mahindra Bank Banking 4,369,288 3.2 11 Mahindra & Mahindra Automobiles 3,898,401 3.2 12 State Bank of India Banking 7,273,119 3.1 13 Bajaj Finance Finance 5,720,801 2.6 14 Eternal Ltd. Diversified 2,570,371 2.6 15 Hindustan Unilever FMCG 5,918,620 2.3 16 Sun Pharmaceutical Pharmaceuticals 4,143,292 1.9 17 HCL Technologies Software & Services 4,271,580 1.7 18 Maruti Suzuki Automobiles 3,933,239 1.6 19 NTPC Power 3,316,745 1.6 20 UltraTech Cement Cement 3,684,374 1.5 21 Tata Motors Automobiles 2,514,976 1.4 22 Titan Company Retail 3,025,930 1.4 23 Power Grid Corp. Power 2,774,835 1.3 24 Tata Steel Steel 1,989,863 1.3 25 Bajaj Finserv Finance 3,229,340 1.3 26 Asian Paints Paints 2,294,449 1.1 27 Adani Ports & SEZ Infrastructure 3,112,544 1.1 28 Tech Mahindra Software & Services 1,539,373 1.0 29 Nestlé India Food & Tobacco 2,323,619 0.9 30 IndusInd Bank Banking 682,920 0.6





What is the BSE Sensex?

The BSE Sensex stands for the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index and is one of the oldest and most widely followed stock market indicators in India. It tracks the performance of 30 well-established companies listed on the BSE. Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC are among the largest companies in the Indian market, characterised by high trading volumes and a significant impact on the economy.