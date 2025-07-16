List of BSE Sensex companies and their stock weightage

Check the latest list of BSE Sensex companies with their stock weightage and market cap. Know how to calculate the Sensex and invest in stock
Stock markets have been a significant part of India’s financial landscape for centuries. Companies often list their shares on popular and largest stock exchanges, such as the National Stock Exchange (1992) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (1875), where investors try to invest and maximise their returns. For many, investing in stocks isn’t just about numbers - it’s about being part of India’s growth story.
Among all the indices, the BSE Sensex is one of the most watched. It tracks 30 major companies that play a big role in shaping the Indian economy. But here’s something a lot of people miss - not all BSE Sensex companies are equal. Some have more influence on the index than others, depending on their market size. If you're investing or simply following the market, understanding which companies carry more weight can help you comprehend why the Sensex moves the way it does.
In this post, let’s look at the list of 30 BSE Sensex companies and see who’s leading the pack.
Here’s the list of 30 companies under BSE Sensex by their market cap and weightage as of July 15, 2025.
|S No
|Company
|Industry
|Market Cap (Rs m)
|Weightage (%)
|1
|HDFC Bank
|Banking
|15,343,495
|15.3
|2
|ICICI Bank
|Banking
|10,180,203
|10.2
|3
|Reliance Industries
|Energy
|20,136,319
|10.0
|4
|Infosys
|Software & Services
|6,597,608
|5.6
|5
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications
|11,775,891
|5.6
|6
|ITC
|Food & Tobacco
|5,278,057
|5.3
|7
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering
|4,805,024
|4.8
|8
|Tata Consultancy Svcs.
|Software & Services
|11,754,443
|3.3
|9
|Axis Bank
|Banking
|3,612,437
|3.3
|10
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Banking
|4,369,288
|3.2
|11
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|Automobiles
|3,898,401
|3.2
|12
|State Bank of India
|Banking
|7,273,119
|3.1
|13
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|5,720,801
|2.6
|14
|Eternal Ltd.
|Diversified
|2,570,371
|2.6
|15
|Hindustan Unilever
|FMCG
|5,918,620
|2.3
|16
|Sun Pharmaceutical
|Pharmaceuticals
|4,143,292
|1.9
|17
|HCL Technologies
|Software & Services
|4,271,580
|1.7
|18
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3,933,239
|1.6
|19
|NTPC
|Power
|3,316,745
|1.6
|20
|UltraTech Cement
|Cement
|3,684,374
|1.5
|21
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2,514,976
|1.4
|22
|Titan Company
|Retail
|3,025,930
|1.4
|23
|Power Grid Corp.
|Power
|2,774,835
|1.3
|24
|Tata Steel
|Steel
|1,989,863
|1.3
|25
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|3,229,340
|1.3
|26
|Asian Paints
|Paints
|2,294,449
|1.1
|27
|Adani Ports & SEZ
|Infrastructure
|3,112,544
|1.1
|28
|Tech Mahindra
|Software & Services
|1,539,373
|1.0
|29
|Nestlé India
|Food & Tobacco
|2,323,619
|0.9
|30
|IndusInd Bank
|Banking
|682,920
|0.6
The BSE Sensex stands for the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index and is one of the oldest and most widely followed stock market indicators in India. It tracks the performance of 30 well-established companies listed on the BSE. Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC are among the largest companies in the Indian market, characterised by high trading volumes and a significant impact on the economy.
The BSE Sensex companies’ list isn’t random. The S&P BSE Index Committee follows a selection process. For a company to be part of the Sensex, it needs to be listed on the BSE, fall in the large or mega-cap category, be fairly liquid, earn revenue from core business operations, and help maintain sector balance in line with India’s overall equity market.
In September 2024, the Sensex crossed 85,000 points for the first time since its introduction in 1986.
Stock weightage in the Sensex refers to how much influence a single stock has on the overall index value. It is calculated based on the company’s free-float market cap. BSE Sensex companies with a larger market value and more publicly traded shares tend to carry more weight. That means a price movement in a higher-weightage stock affects the Sensex more than a movement in a smaller one.
To find a company’s weightage, its market capitalisation is divided by the total market capitalisation of all companies under the BSE Sensex and then multiplied by 100.
For example, if a BSE Sensex company makes up 8 percent of the total weightage, any rise or fall in its share price has a bigger impact on the index than a stock with just 1 percent weight. This is why stocks like Reliance, HDFC, and ICICI Bank often have a more significant impact on the Sensex's movement than mid-sized companies in the index.
The Sensex reflects the performance of companies and is calculated by adding the free-float market capitalisation of all companies, adjusted for their respective weightage. This simply means that the index only considers shares that are available for public trading, not those held by company founders or large institutions.
Here’s the basic formula:
Where:
