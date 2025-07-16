Mentors and Mavens All Stories
List of BSE Sensex companies and their stock weightage

Check the latest list of BSE Sensex companies with their stock weightage and market cap. Know how to calculate the Sensex and invest in stock

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 16, 2025 04:00:35 PM IST
Updated: Jul 16, 2025 05:02:32 PM IST

Stock markets have been a significant part of India’s financial landscape for centuries. Companies often list their shares on popular and largest stock exchanges, such as the National Stock Exchange (1992) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (1875), where investors try to invest and maximise their returns. For many, investing in stocks isn’t just about numbers - it’s about being part of India’s growth story.

Among all the indices, the BSE Sensex is one of the most watched. It tracks 30 major companies that play a big role in shaping the Indian economy. But here’s something a lot of people miss - not all BSE Sensex companies are equal. Some have more influence on the index than others, depending on their market size. If you're investing or simply following the market, understanding which companies carry more weight can help you comprehend why the Sensex moves the way it does.

In this post, let’s look at the list of 30 BSE Sensex companies and see who’s leading the pack.

List of companies under BSE Sensex

Here’s the list of 30 companies under BSE Sensex by their market cap and weightage as of July 15, 2025.

S No Company Industry Market Cap (Rs m) Weightage (%)
1 HDFC Bank Banking 15,343,495 15.3
2 ICICI Bank Banking 10,180,203 10.2
3 Reliance Industries Energy 20,136,319 10.0
4 Infosys Software & Services 6,597,608 5.6
5 Bharti Airtel Telecommunications 11,775,891 5.6
6 ITC Food & Tobacco 5,278,057 5.3
7 Larsen & Toubro Engineering 4,805,024 4.8
8 Tata Consultancy Svcs. Software & Services 11,754,443 3.3
9 Axis Bank Banking 3,612,437 3.3
10 Kotak Mahindra Bank Banking 4,369,288 3.2
11 Mahindra & Mahindra Automobiles 3,898,401 3.2
12 State Bank of India Banking 7,273,119 3.1
13 Bajaj Finance Finance 5,720,801 2.6
14 Eternal Ltd. Diversified 2,570,371 2.6
15 Hindustan Unilever FMCG 5,918,620 2.3
16 Sun Pharmaceutical Pharmaceuticals 4,143,292 1.9
17 HCL Technologies Software & Services 4,271,580 1.7
18 Maruti Suzuki Automobiles 3,933,239 1.6
19 NTPC Power 3,316,745 1.6
20 UltraTech Cement Cement 3,684,374 1.5
21 Tata Motors Automobiles 2,514,976 1.4
22 Titan Company Retail 3,025,930 1.4
23 Power Grid Corp. Power 2,774,835 1.3
24 Tata Steel Steel 1,989,863 1.3
25 Bajaj Finserv Finance 3,229,340 1.3
26 Asian Paints Paints 2,294,449 1.1
27 Adani Ports & SEZ Infrastructure 3,112,544 1.1
28 Tech Mahindra Software & Services 1,539,373 1.0
29 Nestlé India Food & Tobacco 2,323,619 0.9
30 IndusInd Bank Banking 682,920 0.6


What is the BSE Sensex?

The BSE Sensex stands for the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index and is one of the oldest and most widely followed stock market indicators in India. It tracks the performance of 30 well-established companies listed on the BSE. Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC are among the largest companies in the Indian market, characterised by high trading volumes and a significant impact on the economy.

The BSE Sensex companies’ list isn’t random. The S&P BSE Index Committee follows a selection process. For a company to be part of the Sensex, it needs to be listed on the BSE, fall in the large or mega-cap category, be fairly liquid, earn revenue from core business operations, and help maintain sector balance in line with India’s overall equity market.

In September 2024, the Sensex crossed 85,000 points for the first time since its introduction in 1986.

Understanding stock weightage in Sensex

Stock weightage in the Sensex refers to how much influence a single stock has on the overall index value. It is calculated based on the company’s free-float market cap. BSE Sensex companies with a larger market value and more publicly traded shares tend to carry more weight. That means a price movement in a higher-weightage stock affects the Sensex more than a movement in a smaller one.

To find a company’s weightage, its market capitalisation is divided by the total market capitalisation of all companies under the BSE Sensex and then multiplied by 100.

For example, if a BSE Sensex company makes up 8 percent of the total weightage, any rise or fall in its share price has a bigger impact on the index than a stock with just 1 percent weight. This is why stocks like Reliance, HDFC, and ICICI Bank often have a more significant impact on the Sensex's movement than mid-sized companies in the index.

How is Sensex calculated?

The Sensex reflects the performance of companies and is calculated by adding the free-float market capitalisation of all companies, adjusted for their respective weightage. This simply means that the index only considers shares that are available for public trading, not those held by company founders or large institutions.

Here’s the basic formula:

Where:

  • Free float is the number of shares of a company that are actually available for people to buy and sell in the market.
  • Market capitalisation, also known as capitalisation, is simply a company's total value in the stock market, calculated by multiplying the latest share price by the total number of shares issued by the company.
  • When you take just the tradable portion of those shares (free float) and multiply it by the market cap, you get the free-float market capitalisation.
  • The base market cap is a fixed number from the base year (1978 - 79), and the base index value is set at 100. These two remain unchanged and are used to maintain the index's comparability over time.


How to invest in BSE Sensex companies?

If you're looking to invest in the BSE Sensex companies, the first step is to have the right accounts in place. You can’t invest in the Sensex directly, but you can invest in the companies under BSE Sensex that make up the index through stocks or index funds. Here’s how to get started:

  • Open a demat account: It holds your shares in electronic form.
  • Open a trading account: It allows you to buy and sell shares through a stockbroker on the BSE.
  • Have a valid bank account: Apart from the demat and trading accounts, you also need a bank account with accurate PAN and identity details.
  • Start investing: Once these accounts are in place, you can easily explore the Sensex index funds and choose where to invest.

