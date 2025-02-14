Top 10 largest stock exchanges in the world by market Cap

In an academic sense, stock exchanges shape global finance by providing a secure platform for trading stocks, derivatives, and commodities, influencing investments and economic stability. More practically, their performance reflects broader economic conditions and market sentiment across regions. Often, they are the face of an entire economy.

This article highlights some of the largest stock exchanges as of November 2024, including the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. These exchanges facilitate billions in daily transactions and are key indicators of economic strength and overall corporate performance.

Top 10 largest stock exchanges worldwide

Based on the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) report, here’s a list of stock exchanges by market capitalisation as of November 2024

Rank Stock Exchange Market Cap (in USD millions) 1 New York Stock Exchange 31,649,898 2 NASDAQ 30,128,325 3 Shanghai Stock Exchange 7,170,382 4 Japan Exchange Group 6,400,158 5 Euronext 5,687,221 6 Bombay Stock Exchange 5,340,000 7 National Stock Exchange of India 5,245,474 8 Shenzhen Stock Exchange 4,672,988 9 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 4,373,121 10 TMX Group 3,573,335

Let’s briefly discuss these largest stock exchanges and what sets them apart in the global competitive market.

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Founded in: May 1792

Country: United States

Established in 1792, NYSE ranks first among the top 10 stock exchanges in the world by market cap exceeding $31,649,898 million. The NYSE is known for its diverse range of listed companies, including some of the world’s most recognised brands: NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, and HDFC Bank. The secure trading environment attracts billions in daily transactions, making it a key player in the global economy.