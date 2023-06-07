World stock market timings: Dow Jones, Nasdaq European exchanges, SGX Nifty and more





A

Global Stock Market Timings (in IST)



North American Stock Exchange Timings

Country & Stock Exchange Opening Time (Indian Timing) Closing Time (Indian Timing) US: NASDAQ 7:00 PM 1:30 AM US: NYSE 7:00 PM 1:30 AM Canada: TMX Group 8:00 PM 2:30 AM

European Stock Exchange Timings

Country & Stock Exchange Opening Time (Indian Timings) Closing Time (Indian Timings) UK: London Stock Exchange 1:30 PM 10:00 PM European Union: Euronext 12:30 PM 9:00 PM Germany: Deutsche Borse 12:30 PM 2:30 AM Switzerland: SIX Swiss Exchange 1:30 PM 10:00 PM Spain: BME Spanish Exchange 1:30 PM 10:00 PM





Asia-Pacific Stock Exchange Timings

Country & Stock Exchange Opening Time (Indian Time) Closing Time (Indian Time) Australia: Australian Security Exchange (ASX) 5:30 AM 11:30 AM Japan: Japan Exchange Group (JPX) 5:30 AM 11:30 AM Hong Kong: Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) 6:45 AM 1:30 PM China: Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) 7:00 AM 12:30 PM China: Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) 7:00 AM 12:30 PM Taiwan: Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) 6:30 AM 11:00 AM South Korea: Korea Exchange (KRX) 5:30 AM 11:30 AM India: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) 9:15 AM 3:30 PM Singapore: Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) 6:30 AM 11:30 PM

Frequently Asked Questions

stock exchange serves as a marketplace where individuals can buy and sell shares of companies. And the "timings of stock exchanges" refer to the specific hours these exchanges open, allowing investors to trade shares. With the amount of access all of us, especially traders, now have to markets globally, we now have the opportunity to engage in different stock exchanges throughout the day, since they operate at different times. In this article, we will explore the worldwide stock market timings adjusted to Indian time (IST). These stock market timings differ based on the time zones of each country, which can make it difficult to participate in global markets. Even if one is not involved in multiple exchanges, it is crucial to stay informed about the trading hours of global markets.Being well-informed about the stock market timings globally and their performance is beneficial for traders and investors, as it enables them to evaluate the impact of global events on our domestic markets.Most stock markets operate on weekdays, Monday through Friday, except for pre-declared public holidays. They are also closed on weekends. Here is a compilation of different stock exchange trading hours across continents around the world, presented in Indian Standard Time (IST).In the North American region, the primary stock exchanges encompass the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq in the United States. Additionally, the Toronto Stock Exchange holds significant importance as another prominent exchange within the region.The New York Stock Exchange’s foundation was laid in 1792. Today, it ranks among the world's largest stock exchanges. Despite being founded much later in 1971, the Nasdaq, also located in the same region, is the second-largest stock exchange.Here are the trading hours for several major stock exchanges in North America.Europe maintains its status as the birthplace of stock exchanges. The Frankfurt stock exchange can be traced back to the year 1585, making it one of the oldest stock exchanges. In contrast, The Amsterdam Stock Exchange was founded in 1602. The Amsterdam Stock Exchange, which operated during the heyday of the Dutch East India Company as a major commercial hub, is often regarded as the first stock exchange in the world.Additionally, notable stock exchanges in Europe encompass the London Stock Exchange, Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext), and the Deutsche Borse Exchange in Germany.The following are the trading hours for these exchanges.Asia hosts five of the top ten largest exchanges globally, with the Shanghai stock exchange ranking as the third-largest. It is followed by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Japan Stock Exchange. The performance of their indices holds substantial influence over our domestic stock markets.The below-mentioned are the trading hours for various significant exchanges in the Asia-Pacific region.As investors, it is essential to stay informed about the performance of foreign market indices, as they provide valuable indicators for making informed investment decisions. Tracking the opening and closing timings of these exchanges is equally important for effective trading strategies.By understanding the dynamics of different stock exchanges and their respective market timings, investors can navigate the global financial landscape more effectively, seizing opportunities and mitigating risks.Remember to conduct thorough research and analysis while investing, and may your investment endeavours be successful.The SGX Nifty, a derivative traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX), opens at 06:30 PM IST. It operates for 16 hours a day, from 06:30 AM to 11:30 PM IST, on all working days. Many Indian traders closely monitor this index to anticipate movements in the Indian Stock Market.In India, the Euronext Market from the European Union opens at 12:30 PM IST and remains open until 09:00 PM IST. The SIX Swiss Exchange operates from 01:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST, while the BME Spanish Exchange and London Stock Exchange trade from 01:30 PM to 10:00 PM IST. Europe has around 27 markets that typically operate within these mentioned timings.The major US stock exchanges, namely the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ, open at 07:00 PM IST and close at 01:30 AM IST. These markets' standard trading hours, while other US exchanges generally follow similar timings.In the Indian stock market, shares cannot be bought at 9 AM as the market opens at 9:15 AM. However, for certain foreign exchanges, it is possible to buy shares at 9 AM if the exchange operates during that time. It's important to note that placing pre-market or after-market orders may be allowed, but execution is not guaranteed. Additionally, the acceptance of orders may also depend on your depository participant.Dow Jones is an index, not a stock exchange. Most US stock markets, including Dow Jones-related trading, open at 07:00 PM IST and close at 01:30 AM IST. These markets operate from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM in their local time.The trading hours of the stock market vary depending on the specific market. In the Indian stock market, normal trading hours are from 09:15 AM through 03:30 PM IST. In the US, trading hours are typically from 09:30 AM through 04:00 PM local time. European markets generally open between 08:00 AM, 09:00 AM, or 09:30 AM and close between 04:30 PM, 05:00 PM, or 07:30 PM, depending on the specific market. It's important to remember that trading hours differ across various markets.