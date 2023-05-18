BSE holidays 2023: List of stock market trading holidays for BSE India

T
he Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is a major financial marketplace in India, where over 6,000 companies are listed. As of 2023, it is the tenth-largest stock exchange in the world.BSE is crucial to India's economic development since it oversees and directs the country's financial markets. Trades, business, and end-of-day data are all part of the package.On weekdays, trade-in BSE runs from 9:15 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday are BSE holidays. In addition to weekends, BSE holidays also include several national holidays of cultural or religious significance.
The stock exchange has put out a separate BSE holidays 2023 list based on trading sectors. BSE trading holidays have been separated from clearing holidays as well. On BSE trading holidays, there are no transactions on the Bombay Stock Exchange. On the other hand, on clearing BSE holidays, people can buy and sell securities, but investors can't transfer money to companies because banks are closed.
BSE Holidays 2023 for the Equity segment
In the BSE Equity category, traders can purchase and sell stocks of BSE-listed public firms. The Equity Derivative segment refers to a class of derivative contracts whose value is determined by the equity securities underlying them. The Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) section, also known as the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) part of the BSE, is a platform that enables investors to lend or borrow securities for a specified period, according to the BSE's terms and conditions.
Here are the BSE holidays 2023 for all these segments:
|S.NO.
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|1.
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|2.
|Holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|3.
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|4.
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|5.
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|6.
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|7.
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|8.
|Bakra Eid
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|9.
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|10.
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|11.
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|12.
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|13.
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|14.
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|15.
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
*Muhurat Trading will be held on Diwali - Laxmi Pujan, which falls on November 12, 2023. The Muhurat Trading times will be announced closer to the date.
*The Exchange reserves the right to alter any of the aforementioned holidays, in which case a supplemental circular will be distributed in due time.
BSE Holiday Calendar 2023 for the Commodity Derivatives Segment
In the Commodity Derivatives market on BSE, buyers and sellers agree to meet at a certain future date and price to transact derivatives for an underlying asset. Traders in the Commodity Derivatives markets can exert some control over the physical commodity markets by influencing the prices of these commodities.
The BSE trading holidays for 2023 in the Commodity Derivatives segment can be found in the table below:
* The morning session is 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
* The evening session is 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm
|Festival Name
|Date
|Day
|Morning session
|Evening session
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Closed
|Closed
|Holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Closed
|Open
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Closed
|Open
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Open
|Bakra Eid
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Open
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Closed
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Closed
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Open
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Closed
BSE Holidays 2023: Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Segment
The Currency Derivatives Segment is a specialised segment within financial markets that enables participants to trade and manage their exposure to currency fluctuations, and the Interest Rate Derivatives Segment is a specialised segment within financial markets that facilitates trading and management of interest rate-related instruments. It provides a platform for trading interest rate futures and options contracts, allowing market participants to hedge or speculate on interest rate movements.
Here are the BSE holidays 2023 for these segments:
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|Gudhipadwa
|March 22, 2023
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Buddha Purnima
|May 05, 2023
|Friday
|Bakra Eid
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Parsi New Year
|August 16, 2023
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Id-E-Milad
|September 28, 2023
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
*On November 12, 2023 (Diwali - Laxmi Pujan), Muhurat Trading will be held. Muhurat Trading times will be announced later.
*The Exchange reserves the right to alter or change any of the mentioned holidays, for which a supplementary circular will be issued in advance.
Trading Timings in BSE
Pre-Open Timings
On all business days, modification/order input begins at 9:00 a.m. and finishes at 9:15 a.m.
Regular Trading Timings
On all business days, the restricted physical market or normal market opens at 9:15 a.m. and closes at 3:30 p.m.
Timings of Block Deal Session
The morning block deal period runs from 8:45 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. The afternoon block deal window is open from 2:05 p.m. until 2:20 p.m. The trading session ends between 3:40 and 4:00 p.m.
The business day can start earlier or end later if necessary, and trading hours
can be adjusted as well.
BSE Muhurat Trading Timings
The Indian stock market holds a special trading session on Diwali called Muhurat Trading every year in honour of the good luck brought forth by the holy occasion. It takes place throughout a designated period and involves trading in particular stocks.
Muhurat Trading will be held this year on November 12, 2023.
|Muhurat Trading Session
|Capital Market (in hours)
|Block Deal Session
|5.45 PM to 6.00 PM
|Pre-Open Market
|6.00 PM to 6.08 PM
|Normal Market
|6.15 PM to 7.15 PM
|Call Auction Session
|6.20 PM to 7.05 PM
|Closing Session
|7.25 PM to 7.35 PM
*The Exchange reserves the right to alter any of the aforementioned holidays, in which case a supplemental circular will be distributed in due time.
Frequently Asked Questions 1. What are off days for BSE?
The Bombay Stock Exchange is off on Saturday and Sunday.2. What is the working time of BSE?
The pre-opening session takes place between 9:00 am to 9:15 am.The trading session takes place from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.The closing session is between 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm.3. Is there any lunch break in BSE?
No, the session goes on without any breaks.4. What are the features of BSE?
Bombay Stock Exchange offers services like managing risk, trading, and so on. It is ideal for newbie investors in the market.
