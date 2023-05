BSE holidays 2023: List of stock market trading holidays for BSE India

T

BSE Holidays 2023 for the Equity segment

S.NO. Holidays Date Day 1. Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday 2. Holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday 3. Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday 4. Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday 5. Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday 6. Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday 7. Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday 8. Bakra Eid June 28, 2023 Wednesday 9. Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday 10. Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday 11. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday 12. Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday 13. Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday 14. Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday 15. Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday

BSE Holiday Calendar 2023 for the Commodity Derivatives Segment

Festival Name Date Day Morning session Evening session Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday Closed Closed Holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday Closed Open Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday Closed Closed Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday Closed Open Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday Closed Open Bakra Eid June 28, 2023 Wednesday Closed Open Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday Closed Closed Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday Closed Closed Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday Closed Open Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday Closed Closed

BSE Holidays 2023: Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Segment

Holidays Date Day Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday Holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday Gudhipadwa March 22, 2023 Wednesday Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday Buddha Purnima May 05, 2023 Friday Bakra Eid June 28, 2023 Wednesday Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday Parsi New Year August 16, 2023 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday Id-E-Milad September 28, 2023 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday

Trading Timings in BSE

Pre-Open Timings

Regular Trading Timings

Timings of Block Deal Session

BSE Muhurat Trading Timings

Muhurat Trading Session Capital Market (in hours) Block Deal Session 5.45 PM to 6.00 PM Pre-Open Market 6.00 PM to 6.08 PM Normal Market 6.15 PM to 7.15 PM Call Auction Session 6.20 PM to 7.05 PM Closing Session 7.25 PM to 7.35 PM

Frequently Asked Questions

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

he Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is a major financial marketplace in India, where over 6,000 companies are listed. As of 2023, it is the tenth-largest stock exchange in the world.BSE is crucial to India's economic development since it oversees and directs the country's financial markets. Trades, business, and end-of-day data are all part of the package.On weekdays, trade-in BSE runs from 9:15 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday are BSE holidays. In addition to weekends, BSE holidays also include several national holidays of cultural or religious significance.The stock exchange has put out a separate BSE holidays 2023 list based on trading sectors. BSE trading holidays have been separated from clearing holidays as well. On BSE trading holidays, there are no transactions on the Bombay Stock Exchange. On the other hand, on clearing BSE holidays, people can buy and sell securities, but investors can't transfer money to companies because banks are closed.In the BSE Equity category, traders can purchase and sell stocks of BSE-listed public firms. The Equity Derivative segment refers to a class of derivative contracts whose value is determined by the equity securities underlying them. The Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) section, also known as the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) part of the BSE, is a platform that enables investors to lend or borrow securities for a specified period, according to the BSE's terms and conditions.Here are the BSE holidays 2023 for all these segments:*Muhurat Trading will be held on Diwali - Laxmi Pujan, which falls on November 12, 2023. The Muhurat Trading times will be announced closer to the date.*The Exchange reserves the right to alter any of the aforementioned holidays, in which case a supplemental circular will be distributed in due time.In the Commodity Derivatives market on BSE, buyers and sellers agree to meet at a certain future date and price to transact derivatives for an underlying asset. Traders in the Commodity Derivatives markets can exert some control over the physical commodity markets by influencing the prices of these commodities.The BSE trading holidays for 2023 in the Commodity Derivatives segment can be found in the table below:* The morning session is 9:00 am to 5:00 pm* The evening session is 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pmThe Currency Derivatives Segment is a specialised segment within financial markets that enables participants to trade and manage their exposure to currency fluctuations, and the Interest Rate Derivatives Segment is a specialised segment within financial markets that facilitates trading and management of interest rate-related instruments. It provides a platform for trading interest rate futures and options contracts, allowing market participants to hedge or speculate on interest rate movements.Here are the BSE holidays 2023 for these segments:*On November 12, 2023 (Diwali - Laxmi Pujan), Muhurat Trading will be held. Muhurat Trading times will be announced later.*The Exchange reserves the right to alter or change any of the mentioned holidays, for which a supplementary circular will be issued in advance.On all business days, modification/order input begins at 9:00 a.m. and finishes at 9:15 a.m.On all business days, the restricted physical market or normal market opens at 9:15 a.m. and closes at 3:30 p.m.The morning block deal period runs from 8:45 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. The afternoon block deal window is open from 2:05 p.m. until 2:20 p.m. The trading session ends between 3:40 and 4:00 p.m.The business day can start earlier or end later if necessary, and trading hours can be adjusted as well.The Indian stock market holds a special trading session on Diwali called Muhurat Trading every year in honour of the good luck brought forth by the holy occasion. It takes place throughout a designated period and involves trading in particular stocks.Muhurat Trading will be held this year on November 12, 2023.*The Exchange reserves the right to alter any of the aforementioned holidays, in which case a supplemental circular will be distributed in due time.The Bombay Stock Exchange is off on Saturday and Sunday.The pre-opening session takes place between 9:00 am to 9:15 am.The trading session takes place from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.The closing session is between 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm.No, the session goes on without any breaks.Bombay Stock Exchange offers services like managing risk, trading, and so on. It is ideal for newbie investors in the market.