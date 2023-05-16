Upcoming IPO 2023: List of new IPOs filed with SEBI in India

I

Upcoming IPOs in India 2023

Name of the Company Issue Size in Rs. Crores (Tentative) DRHP Infinion Biopharma To be updated View Mukka Proteins Limited To be updated View Capillary Technologies India Limited To be updated View Uma Converter Limited To be updated View Protean eGov Technologies To be updated View TBO TEK Limited 2,100 View Gujarat Polysol Chemicals 414 View ONE MOBIKWIK SYSTEMS LIMITED 1,900 View Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 600 View Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) 1,600 View Penna Cement 1,550 View Keventer Agro 800 View Sterlite Power 1,250 View Fincare Small Finance Bank 1,330 View Seven Islands Shipping 600 View Bajaj Energy 5,450 View Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited 2,500 View Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited 800 View Inspira Enterprise India Ltd. 800 View Chemspec Chemicals 700 View VLCC Healthcare 300 + OFS View Oravel Stays Limited (OYO Rooms) 7,000 + OFS View National Stock Exchange of India Ltd 10,000 View Navi Technologies Limited To be updated View Snapdeal Limited 1,250 + OFS View Swiggy To be updated - Aadhar Housing Finance Limited 7,300 -

IPO Terminology ﻿

What is the issue price?

What is an issue size?

What is a cut-off price?

What is a bid lot?

What is ASBA?

What is the basis of allotment?

What is QIB?

What is NII?

What is RII?

nitial Public Offerings (IPOs) is a big deal for any company that decides to go public. An initial public offering (IPO) is the first time a privately owned company has made its shares available to the general public. The decision to file an IPO is often driven by the need for funding to support growth, expansion, and future investments.IPOs offer several benefits to companies. The most significant advantage is the ability to raise significant amounts of capital, which can be used to finance new projects, pay off debts, and fuel growth. Additionally, IPOs offer liquidity to existing shareholders, as they can sell their shares on the public markets. It also enhances the company's profile, increasing its visibility and credibility in the market.However, IPOs also have some drawbacks. Going public requires compliance with regulatory requirements, increased scrutiny, and more extensive reporting obligations, which can be expensive and time-consuming. Furthermore, it exposes the company to market fluctuations, and the need to meet shareholder expectations can be a significant pressure on management.The IPO process involves several steps, including selecting underwriters, drafting a prospectus, filing with the SEC, pricing the shares, and allocating shares to investors. The process can take several months and requires significant resources, expertise, and planning.Investors worldwide keep a close eye on the success of upcoming IPOs as the world continues to recover from the pandemic. The IPOs scheduled for the rest of 2023 in India will provide a wealth of opportunities to make a name for oneself in the financial markets.So tag along as we list down the upcoming IPOs in India 2023 and explore the latest opportunities for investment and growth.In today's fast-paced investment world, IPOs are gaining significant attention as potential investment opportunities. As a result, it is essential to stay updated on upcoming IPOs and their key details to make informed investment decisions. The table provided below highlights the latest IPOs with their start and closing dates, along with the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). By using this information, investors can identify potential investment opportunities and plan their investments accordingly.Now, before you begin planning your investments in the upcoming IPOs in India in 2023, let's take a brief look at some IPO-relevant vocabulary you'll need to know:The issue price is the initial price of a security when it becomes available to the public for purchase. It can also refer to the monetary amount asked in exchange for a share, bond, or other security on the market.When a firm first offers shares to investors, it sets the issue price, which is often based on the amount of capital it needs to raise.The issue size of an initial public offering is the number of shares multiplied by the value of each share.In an IPO, the price at which investors can buy shares is called the "cut-off price." This price can be any price within the price band.The IPO company sets the floor for the minimum number of shares an investor can apply for. This is called the IPO bid lot, the market lot size, or the minimum order quantity.ASBA is abbreviated as Application Supported by Blocked Amount. It is a way to apply for an IPO that was made by SEBI. It is a form that permits blocking the applicant's money in the bank account to subscribe to an IPO.Allotment refers to the process of allocating shares to investors under the terms of a public offering of stock. The issuance of these shares is contingent upon the fulfilment of certain conditions.Institutional investors who are thought to have the knowledge and money to evaluate and invest in the capital markets are qualified institutional buyers.Individuals who are not affiliated with a large financial institution, such as wealthy individuals, huge brokerage firms, real estate agents, etc., or large corporations and financial institutions, are considered "non-institutional investors" when they seek to acquire or sell stock investments.The Retail Individual Investor is an investor who makes his own investments and can buy and sell Mutual Funds or Equity Shares through an Exchange from the Indian stock market.In 2023, we are yet to see some of the most anticipated IPOs. Opportunities for investors are varied and promising, ranging from large corporations seeking global expansion to innovative new businesses.Caution and thorough investigation are essential before making any financial investments. However, if you're prepared with the appropriate methods and can keep an eye out for potential, the initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled for 2023 could be your chance to be a part of something genuinely remarkable and significant for your portfolio.An initial public offering (IPO) occurs when a firm makes its initial offering of shares of stock to the general public for purchase. It is the very first time that a firm would sell its stock to members of the general public. Through this approach, corporations can acquire financing while also offering potential investors the opportunity to purchase a part of the company.You are required to have a Demat Account to submit an application for an initial public offering (IPO).The IPO schedules of BSE and NSE can be monitored by investors online. The dates on which an initial public offering (IPO) becomes accessible for trade are announced in a notice published by the stock exchanges.